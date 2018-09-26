Must Read
Five Questions for John Benjamin
This week, the Oaxaca Times sat down to talk with John Benjamin, a dean’s fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management and American commentator on...
Started from The Istmo Now She’s Here
Last week we went to visit a unique and beautiful exhibition featuring the work of Oaxacan Artist Ana Hernandez. Ana is from the Istmo de Tehuantepec and much of...
Memory, Silence, and Dreams
Last weekend, the Oaxaca Times visited the Copal gallery space to interview Mexico City-based artist Elisa Salas about her current exhibition. Her work is very unique because as an...
Cinco Preguntas Para El Maestro Francisco Toledo
Read this article in English La semana pasada, los que hacemos el Oaxaca Times, tuvimos el privilegio de tener una entrevista con el legendario, mundialmente admirado y respetado artista y...
Five Questions for El Maestro Our Exclusive Interview with Prolific Oaxacan Artist Francisco Toledo
Lee este artículo en Español Last week, the Oaxaca Times sat down for an interview with legendary Oaxacan artist and activist Francisco Toledo. At first, he was reluctant, complaining that...
Fall Art Experience At Casa Frida December 3 - 14, 2018
Do not miss the unique opportunity to paint with a Mexican Maestra, Soledad Tafolla at Casa Frida In Oaxaca México from December 3rd to the 14th. This immersive workshop will...
Five Questions for John Benjamin
This week, the Oaxaca Times sat down to talk with John Benjamin, a dean’s fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management and American commentator on...
Started from The Istmo Now She’s Here Our interview with Ana Hernandez, whose artwork...
Last week we went to visit a unique and beautiful exhibition featuring the work of Oaxacan Artist Ana Hernandez. Ana is from the Istmo de Tehuantepec and much of...
Memory, Silence, and Dreams Our visit to renowned calligram artist Elisa Salas' Oaxacan exhibition...
Last weekend, the Oaxaca Times visited the Copal gallery space to interview Mexico City-based artist Elisa Salas about her current exhibition. Her work is very unique because as an...
Cinco Preguntas Para El Maestro Francisco Toledo Entrevista exclusiva con el prolífico artista oaxaqueño
Read this article in English La semana pasada, los que hacemos el Oaxaca Times, tuvimos el privilegio de tener una entrevista con el legendario, mundialmente admirado y respetado artista y...
