LATEST ARTICLES

Dancing on Their Graves

Arts and Culture Admin -
0
  Nowhere in the world do the dead receive such a warm welcome back as in Mexico. The Day of the Dead (October 31st to November 2nd) is not a...

Too Much Mole?

Food Dick Rothschild -
0
  Those looking for a change of pace from Oaxaca's (delicious) traditional food might consider heading to Gourmand Delicatessen, located at the corner of Allende and Porfirio Diaz. Dick Rothschild...

Where The Earth Touches The Sky

Places Dick Rothschild -
0
  Spacious contemporary in hillside setting affords breathtaking panoramic views. Interior patios, exterior terraces, sauna, detached servant quarters, quality stone and stucco construction throughout.  All modern appointments. Exclusive, serene suburban...

Oaxaca’s New Treasure

Arts and Culture Dick Rothschild -
0
Oaxaca may be most celebrated for old gems such as its Cathedral, Monte Alban, Santo Domingo and its famed Zocalo. But none of its jewels sparkles more brilliantly than...

Baseball in Oaxaca

Sports Dick Rothschild -
0
Editor's Note: This article originally appeared in 2012. We are reupping it here to offer a bit of background on baseball in Oaxaca to coincide with the recent start...