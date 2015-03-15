SIRILO

Halfway between the church of Jalatlaco and the bus station, and just a few blocks behind The LLano Park there lies nestled a tasty tribute to old King Neptune. If you are looking for a five star seafood meal at a taquería price, you will find it at 902-A Calzada de Republica in a small but comfortable restaurant named “Sirilo”. The restaurant is open daily 12:00 to 6:30 p.m., and you will find the staff to be friendly and efficient.

The proprietor Rene Blas, is a culinary artist who was trained locally. He is a recent graduate Cordon Bleu Oaxaca, University Anáhuac. Having been raised on the coast in Juchitan de Zaragoza, he developed both a taste and a passion for seafood. He has created a menu which includes almost all the culinary treasures of the sea. He prepares each meal with great care as he cooks in the tradition of folk cuisine.

The menu includes such classics as fish and chips, seafood cocktails, seafood quesadillas, and fish or octopus tacos. He also serves some more traditional seafood dishes from the coast such as octopus or shrimp Garnachas and a variety of Ceviches. If you plan to visit on the weekend, you can also enjoy a special fish plate prepared in the style of Zarandeado.

No matter what dish you order, you can rest assured that it will arrive at your table aesthetically pleasing, delightfully tasteful, and priced between 2 and 9 USD. Drinks are priced at a dollar or less. Sirilo truly is seafood at its best, but at an affordable price.

No credit cards accepted.