DAY OF THE DEAD IN OAXACA

Published on Sunday, 18 June 2017 14:57

By Oaxaca Times

The Ethnic Celebration.

Día de Muertos is one of the most important celebrations for Oaxaqueños, starting on September everyone goes to different markets in and out the city to buy peppers, coco beans, spices, sugar, almonds, nuts, to start preparing for a big week of cooking (The last one of October) when almost everybody prepares the traditional MOLE that normally takes 4 days to make it perfect for our relatives who will come in spirit, from October 31st to November second, to join us for the celebration. Bread, Chocolate, Nicuatole (traditional Prehispanic dessert) Sweet pumpkin, Manzanitas de Tejocote, Small apples in sweet sauce and the famous Tamales. On the 31st in the morning all families go to the neighborhood market to buy fruits, nuts, peanuts, sugar cane, sweets, flowers, and candles to build the traditional altar. The spirits of children who die at early age, are the ones who will be expecting to enter first into our homes to smell all the sweets and fruits that we offer them. Little angel's spirits leave our homes at noon on the first day of November. The spirits of the adults will enter at noon of November 1st, for them, big plates of mole are served along with Mezcal, hot chocolate, tamales, sweets and the famous bread of The Dead. For visitors who come to Oaxaca during Day of the Dead, a trip to traditional markets is essential to see all the items that go into a Day of the Dead altar. A trip out to one of the villages to visit market day around the time of Day of the Dead is always a very special experience. The Tlacolula market on Sunday, Zaachila market on Thursday and Friday market in Ocotlan is a good choice. Sand tapestries, are also traditionally made for Day of the Dead celebrations, but they're also part of Oaxacan mortuary customs. When a person dies, after the burial, a sand tapestry is made in their home. The tapestry depicts a religious image such as a saint that the person who died had a devotion for. For nine nights family members and friends gather to pray and eat dinner in the family home. On the ninth day a big dinner with tamales, coffee and hot chocolate is served for family and friends who pray all night, early in the morning the tapestry is swept up and the sand is taken to the cemetery. The sand from the tapestry is poured onto the grave as part of a special ceremony. After one year the ceremony is repeated with another dinner and a visit to the cemetery, it is called "Cabo de año". For Day of the Dead sand tapestries are also made, but these are for visitors to admire them. You will enjoy Oaxaca and our traditions on our holydays!