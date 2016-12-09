FABULOUS TEXTILE SHOW

Published on Friday, 09 December 2016 15:38

By Trine Ellitsgard

Oaxaca.- With twenty-four pieces of art Trine Ellitsgaard gives the viewer a sample of how different materials can be used to construct a textile piece which surprises by its geometry and its sobriety.

The Danish artist, who has lived in Oaxaca for more than twenty years, brings together recent work in the Tekstil Show at the Cultural and Academic Center of San Pablo. The materials that stand out in the pieces are silk, copper, glass thread, henequen, bamboo, horse hair, pita, ramie, paper, gold and pig intestines. Ellitsgaard incorporates the fibers, common elements, and other materials, that she finds during her walks through markets, into her pieces.

In one of her works we see tiny, colorful baskets she found in Guanajuato. In this piece, she remembers those Japanese senninbari (a cloth belt) with a thousand stitches that served as protective amulets for those who went to war. The artist commented that the inspiration for this piece came from that ancient tradition. When looking at the piece, which includes 640 baskets, one gets the impression that they are knots.

The trip through the exhibition continues with a piece that stands out in the room, due to its shape, the material, and the shadow it casts. The piece is elaborated with pig intestines, found in a market in Lisbon many years ago. These are typically used to make sausages, and Ellistgaard turns the material into a work of art.

Tekstil guides the viewer through different forms and textures, which the artist achieves with materials and technique. Ellitsgaard commented that one of the qualities of textile art is precisely the attraction to the material for the viewer, "when someone sees the material and is fascinated, they will always want to see them closely, to find out how the tapestry or rug was made, and even want to touch the work, there is a fascination ".

Writer Michael Sledge said the "variety of forms and the relentless pursuit of new ways of using materials challenge us to appreciate the work as the expression of unified sensitivity. There are qualities that are never lacking during encounters with Trine's work: an elegance, an exquisite sense of balance and a subtle harmony of color and design." He added that the artist "has ceaselessly cultivated a surprising vision of textile art, which also integrates traditional formats, such as wild growths, that lead to tissue of unknown territories." Some of the exhibited works were created in her workshop, where she has a small loom that was brought from Denmark, others in Teotitlán del Valle where her big loom is, and a few more pieces created in the Workshop of Plaiting of the Center for the Arts of San Agustín ( Home). Trine Ellitsgaard said that she previously worked from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., but now she has little time left to create, so she is very fond of the loom, "because once you enter the loop it grabs you, you cannot leave it, you start working with the whole body on this machine, and I like that a lot."

In Trine Ellitsgaard's workshop materials abound, there are threads of all kinds that she has acquired over the years. For one of her works, she used strings she bought in Denmark a long time ago. These strings were used by fishermen, and she was able to acquire them when the factory making them closed due to nylon fishing line becoming the preferred standard. These, as well as many other materials that are incorporated into her works of art, can be viewed at the exhibition, Tekstil, at the Academic Center and Culture San Pablo during the next four months, before it closes in August.