THE BEST RETIREMENT

Published on Thursday, 26 May 2016 12:50

By SILMÉXICO

In recent years, Oaxaca has been gaining more and more popularity from people all over the world because gives the opportunity to make excellent investments due to its cost of living, vast culture, exquisite and mouthwatering gastronomy, breathtaking landscapes, relaxing beaches, weather, safety, multicultural environment, charming and friendly people. As a result more people from Mexico and different parts of the world are either choosing Oaxaca to live, invest or planning a vacation here.

Intrepid expats had begun trickling into this amazing and colorful city. They had founding a pretty colonial town, miles of golden-sand beaches, a Mexican climate tempered by offshore ocean currents and the mountain terrain to make it spring-like year round; and incredibly low cost of living. Across Oaxaca, you will find expats living comfortably on as little as $1,000 a month if they own their own home and rentals also remain affordable-count on paying around $600 for a two bedroom apartment. For many, a Social Security check is more than enough to live well on. Among other things, you also will save big on healthcare here, with doctor’s visits costing $35 on average.

So good is the lifestyle in Oaxaca that the expats retirees had found here that they could not keep it to themselves for long. Now thousands of expats from all over the world happily call Oaxaca home. If you decide to join them, you will find an established and welcoming community eager to help you settle in.

