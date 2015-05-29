CULTURAL EVENTS

Have you visited Zimatlán, in the Valley of Oaxaca? Well, this is a great opportunity to try its traditional food and ‘nieves’ (sherbets), in addition to visiting the San Lorenzo church and mingling with the townspeople as they celebrate their town festival.

The Grupo Académico de Oaxaca, A.C. has planned a series of activities from January 13th to 16th, 2016 in Zimatlán de Alvarez, Oaxaca in honor of its native son, the visual artist Edmundo Aquino. These events recognize Aquino’s international career in the arts, as well as his promotion of social and cultural works in Zimatlán, such as the founding of the public library more than 30 years ago.

Some of the planned events are:

January 13 and 14, 2016 Reading Contest

January 16, 2016 (18:00) Honor Ceremony for Edmundo Aquino

(20:00) Gala Dinner, Mi Tierra Linda Restaurant, Rayón Num. 7, Zimatlán de Alvarez, Oaxaca.

Zimatlán is about a 35-minute drive south from Oaxaca, past the airport and San Bartolo Coyotepec, then go right at the fork towards Sole de Vega/Puerto Escondido. For more information, contact Ovidio Perez Cruz or Juana Amaya Hernández Tel. (951) 571-66-26

8:00pm Free Sinfónica de Oaxaca Teatro Macadonio Alcalá Independencia & 5 de Mayo

Celebration of Guadalupe Acroos from The Llano Park Big fair and food All day

10:00am to 1 pm No charge Teaching how to make Organic Soap San Pablo Cultural Center Hidalgo 907

The city celebrates The Virgen Of Soledad Festival all day

No charge Sinfónica de Oaxaca 8pm Teatro Macadonio Alcalá Independencia corner with 5 de Mayo St

Radishes NightZócalo Starting at noon time

Calendas Night Starting at 7pm Religious parades Principal streets of the city

10:00am to 1pm No charge Class on how to make Organic Shampoo San Pablo Cultural Center Hidalgo 907

10:00am to 1 pm No charge How to make Medicinal Tinctures San Pablo Cultural Center Hidalgo 907,

12:00pm Los Pescadores de Perlas from the Met Opera Live in HD Teatro Macadonio Alcalá Independencia corner with 5 de Mayo 5 de Mayo Tickets available in the The theater

10:00am to 1pm No charge How to make Organic Soap San Pablo Cultural Center Hidalgo 907

10:00am to 1pm No charge How to make Medicinal Creams San Pablo Cultural Center Hidalgo 907

12:00pm to 1pm Music: Turandot from the Met Opera Live in HD Teatro Macadonio Alcalá Tickets available at the theater Independencia corner with 5 de Mayo St.

Check also, institutodeartesgraficasdeoaxaca.blogspot.com www.museotextildeoaxaca.org.mx www.oaxacacine.com/web/cartelera For a complete calendar of events