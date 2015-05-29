CULTURAL EVENTS
Have you visited Zimatlán, in the Valley of Oaxaca? Well, this is a great opportunity to try its traditional food and ‘nieves’ (sherbets), in addition to visiting the San Lorenzo church and mingling with the townspeople as they celebrate their town festival.
The Grupo Académico de Oaxaca, A.C. has planned a series of activities from January 13th to 16th, 2016 in Zimatlán de Alvarez, Oaxaca in honor of its native son, the visual artist Edmundo Aquino. These events recognize Aquino’s international career in the arts, as well as his promotion of social and cultural works in Zimatlán, such as the founding of the public library more than 30 years ago.
Some of the planned events are:
January 13 and 14, 2016 Reading Contest
January 16, 2016 (18:00) Honor Ceremony for Edmundo Aquino
(20:00) Gala Dinner, Mi Tierra Linda Restaurant, Rayón Num. 7, Zimatlán de Alvarez, Oaxaca.
Zimatlán is about a 35-minute drive south from Oaxaca, past the airport and San Bartolo Coyotepec, then go right at the fork towards Sole de Vega/Puerto Escondido.
For more information, contact Ovidio Perez Cruz or Juana Amaya Hernández Tel. (951) 571-66-26
OTHER CULTURAL ACTIVITES
Friday December 11
8:00pm Free
Sinfónica de Oaxaca
Teatro Macadonio Alcalá
Independencia & 5 de Mayo
Saturday December 12
Celebration of Guadalupe
Acroos from The Llano Park
Big fair and food
All day
Saturday December 12
10:00am to 1 pm
No charge
Teaching how to make Organic Soap
San Pablo Cultural Center
Hidalgo 907
December 18
The city celebrates The Virgen Of Soledad
Festival all day
December 18
No charge
Sinfónica de Oaxaca
8pm
Teatro Macadonio Alcalá
Independencia corner with 5 de Mayo St
December 23
Radishes Night
Zócalo
Starting at noon time
December 24
Calendas Night
Starting at 7pm
Religious parades
Principal streets of the city
January 6- Three kings day
January 09
10:00am to 1pm
No charge
Class on how to make Organic Shampoo
San Pablo Cultural Center
Hidalgo 907
Saturday January 16
10:00am to 1 pm
No charge
How to make Medicinal Tinctures
San Pablo Cultural Center
Hidalgo 907,
Saturday January 16
12:00pm
Los Pescadores de Perlas from the Met Opera Live in HD
Teatro Macadonio Alcalá
Independencia corner with 5 de Mayo 5 de Mayo
Tickets available in the The theater
Saturday January 23
10:00am to 1pm
No charge
How to make Organic Soap
San Pablo Cultural Center
Hidalgo 907
Saturday January 30
10:00am to 1pm No charge
How to make Medicinal Creams
San Pablo Cultural Center
Hidalgo 907
Saturday January 30
12:00pm to 1pm
Music: Turandot from the Met Opera Live in HD
Teatro Macadonio Alcalá
Tickets available at the theater
Independencia corner with 5 de Mayo St.
Check also, institutodeartesgraficasdeoaxaca.blogspot.com
www.museotextildeoaxaca.org.mx
www.oaxacacine.com/web/cartelera
For a complete calendar of events